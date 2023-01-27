Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri Municipality to renovate pumps, filtration system in Ramakkal lake

The Ramakkal lake is spread over an area of over 259 acres and has a capacity of 33.5mcft. The water from this lake irrigates over 111 hectares.

Published: 27th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri Municipality has decided to take steps to prevent pollution in Ramakkal lake, located within the Municipality limit. Municipality officials stated that efforts would be taken to prevent depositing plastic into the water bodies and renovate the filtration system.

The Ramakkal lake is spread over an area of over 259 acres and has a capacity of 33.5mcft. The water from this lake irrigates over 111 hectares. However, this lake has been severely polluted, especially due to the sewage water from the Municipality. To tackle this, a filtration system was set up here. But for the past few years, it had not been functioning.

 Commenting on the situation, K Selvam, a resident of Kumarasamipettai said, “With the municipality drainage water, a large number of plastic wastes are also deposited into the lake. When the lake overflowed recently, a large amount of plastic came out . It is sad to see the lake in such a pathetic state, he said.

Another resident from Dharmapuri, K Senthilkumar said, “The wastewater from the municipality and the surrounding panchayats flows into the lake, so to control the pollution, in 2015, a filtration system was set up at the cost of Rs 20 lakh. But the slit from the system should be cleared annually. This has not been done for the past few years. The filters are not functioning and the sewage water drains into the lake directly.

Commenting on the matter, officials in the Municipality said, We would be improving the canals and taking steps to eliminate plastic deposits into the lakes. Further, we urge residents to not dump plastic bottles, food waste covers into the drainages. The pumps of the filtration system have been damaged and efforts would be taken to renovate the pumps, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri Ramakkal lake
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp