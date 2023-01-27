Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest employees divert wild elephant into Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

“The elephant is 40 years old and has been living in the surroundings of Devarshola for the last four years.

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A team of forest staff of Gudalur Forest Division diverted the Chelukadi Makhna into the Devan 2 area near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday.

“The elephant is 40 years old and has been living in the surroundings of Devarshola for the last four years. We have not received any complaint about the animal as it has never killed a human and has not attacked anyone except for a few crops damages.

The animal is not aggressive. It has not chased the forest staff whenever we chase away the animal. However, an organisation called ‘Save the people’ instigated the people to indulge in protest against the department demanding the capture of the elephant though the animal is not creating trouble,” said a forest department official.

According to the official, in the last three months, the same elephant damaged only three farms. The department has given compensation to one landowner and the process of handing over compensation to the remaining two is going on.

The animal was monitored by the team of staff since January 21 using a drone camera, fox light and megaphone to coordinate with them to divert the animal inside the MTR. “We have asked the people to inform if they spot the animal instead of diverting on their own,” said the official.

