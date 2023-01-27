Guv Ravi, CM Stalin shake hands, speak mind

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the bitter rancor over the past few weeks, Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin came face to face, shook hands, and exchanged formal greetings at the Republic Day celebration held in Chennai on Thursday.

But the Republic Day messages issued by the constitutional head and the administrative head of the state resonated with their divergent political priorities, positions and ideologies. While the governor urged people to be vigilant about external forces and groups such as PFI that are uncomfortable with the rise of a new India, CM Stalin drew attention to the country’s diversity and inclusiveness and asked people to eradicate social evils that divide the society.

“Unfortunately, they (PFI) have a significant presence in Tamil Nadu. They had the audacity to demonstrate their presence with several bomb attacks leading to the government of India banning them,” the governor said, recalling the Coimbatore car blast. “When our country is on a historic march, we need to remain alert to the forces trying to disrupt the pace of our rise,” Ravi said.

‘External forces envy India’s rise’

“There are external forces and some internal interest groups who are not comfortable with the rise of new India,” the governor said. The CM, in his message, said, “As we celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day, let’s safeguard the ideals that have earned respect to our country as the largest democracy. Diversity and inclusiveness are India’s biggest strengths. Let’s resolve to cherish them and eradicate the social evils that tend to divide us.”

The governor also said crimes against women and Dalits should be met with swift justice. “The poor conviction rate in crimes against women, especially Dalit women, is unacceptable. The perpetrators must be dealt with the full force of the law,” he said.

At the event on the Marina, the governor unfurled the national flag and inspected the ceremonial march past while the CM presented various state awards. Just as the governor unfurled the Tricolour, an IAF helicopter showered flower petals on the flag. Earlier, the governor and the CM drove past the enclosures for invitees and greeted the public.

Carnival of schoolchildren and college students, traditional cultural programmes including Kalbeliya dance (Rajasthan), Koli dance (Maharashtra), Bagurumba dance (Assam), Kaisilambattam, karakattam and Naiyandi Melam (TN) were the highlights. The pageantry of floats organised by 21 departments and NLC, Neyveli, highlighted the achievements of DMK government. Information department displayed the slogan Thamizh Nadu Vaazhga in Tamil atop the float.

