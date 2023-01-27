Tenkasi collector unfurl tricolour in R-Day function

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Tenkasi District Collector P Akash unfurled the national flag on Republic Day and oversaw the guard of honour along with Superintendent of Police E T Samson on Thursday. Freedom fighter Lakshmi Kanthan Bharathi and Muthammal, heir of freedom fighter Chavadi Chokkalingam, were honoured.

He presented the Chief Minister's medal to 47 police personnel and distributed appreciation certificates to 257 best performing officials. The collector also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 2.14 lakh to 21 beneficiaries. The students of ICI Government Boys Higher Secondary School and various other government and private schools performed cultural events.

Tenkasi MLA Palani Nadar was present. In Tirunelveli, District Collector V Vishnu unfurled the national flag in presence of the Superintendent of Police P Saravanan. Vishnu gave away medals to 100 police personnel. A special vehicle 'Kani Tribal Products', in which the Kani tribes sell their traditional products, was flagged off. "We have been working closely with the community on the project for almost six months.

The Kani tribe has taken a giant leap forward as the first Tribal Startup of Tamil Nadu. They bring a truckload of tribal treasures on wheels. It is a collaborative effort from Tirunelveli District Administration and Bosch India supported by Arumbugal Trust and StartupTN Regional Hub," said Vishnu.

