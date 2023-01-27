Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi collector unfurl tricolour in R-Day function

The students of ICI Government Boys Higher Secondary School and various other government and private schools performed cultural events.

Published: 27th January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Tenkasi District Collector P Akash unfurled the national flag on Republic Day and oversaw the guard of honour along with Superintendent of Police E T Samson on Thursday. Freedom fighter Lakshmi Kanthan Bharathi and Muthammal, heir of freedom fighter Chavadi Chokkalingam, were honoured.

He presented the Chief Minister's medal to 47 police personnel and distributed appreciation certificates to 257 best performing officials. The collector also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 2.14 lakh to 21 beneficiaries. The students of ICI Government Boys Higher Secondary School and various other government and private schools performed cultural events.

Tenkasi MLA Palani Nadar was present. In Tirunelveli, District Collector V Vishnu unfurled the national flag in presence of the Superintendent of Police P Saravanan. Vishnu gave away medals to 100 police personnel. A special vehicle 'Kani Tribal Products', in which the Kani tribes sell their traditional products, was flagged off. "We have been working closely with the community on the project for almost six months.

The Kani tribe has taken a giant leap forward as the first Tribal Startup of Tamil Nadu. They bring a truckload of tribal treasures on wheels. It is a collaborative effort from Tirunelveli District Administration and Bosch India supported by Arumbugal Trust and StartupTN Regional Hub," said Vishnu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tenkasi Republic Day
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp