Republic Day celebrations held across all TN districts

The police personnel performed a parade, following which they paid homage to the freedom fighters and their family members, who came to witness the ceremony.

By Express News Service

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: Madurai Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar hoisted the national flag at the 74th Republic Day celebration, which was held at Armed Reserve Police Ground on Thursday. Tricolour balloons were released into the air and pigeons were set free. The collector also inspected the guard of honour accompanied by the district Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad.

The police personnel performed a parade, following which they paid homage to the freedom fighters and their family members, who came to witness the ceremony. The collector awarded the Chief Minister's medals to meritorious police for their performance. He also distributed Rs 28 lakh worth of welfare aid to 36 beneficiaries, including farmers and persons with disabilities. Government officials from various departments were honoured by giving awards and certificates. The ceremony concluded with a dance performance by school students.

The Republic Day event was celebrated in a grand manner at the Agricultural College & Research Institute in Madurai. Dean of the institute P P Mahendran hoisted the tricolour flag. Students who won in national-level sports events were honoured in the event.

In Sivaganga, Republic Day was celebrated at Alagappa University, Karaikudi. Vice-Chancellor Professor G Ravi unfurled and hoisted the tricolour national flag and accepted the Guard of Honour presented by the NCC Cadets and students of the university. In his Republic Day speech, G Ravi said the community of scientists has enriched the lives and works in spaces, including farms and educational institutions to hospitals.

"Our scientists have been working relentlessly to combat Covid-19 and they have succeeded in developing a vaccine in the shortest recorded time. All farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation. A grateful nation greets them on this great occasion of Republic Day," he said, following which he presented certificates and medals to the sportspersons who won in the various state-level and national-level tournaments.

