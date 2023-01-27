Home States Tamil Nadu

Social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan takes dig at EPS

Jeevan also came down heavily on the AIADMK leader for addressing the DMK ministers and functionaries disrespectfully.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami did not stand by the Tamil solidarity during the "Tamilagam" row kickstarted by Governor RN Ravi, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said the then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa would have shot him to death for being silent on the issue.
 
Addressing the Mozhi Por Thiyagigal Koottam at VVD Signal in Thoothukudi, Jeevan said during the Tamilagam row, the people of the state extended their solidarity as Tamils, but AIADMK warded off only to be submissive to the BJP party. At the time, when Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution instantly against the governor's speech disrespecting the Tamil Nadu government, Palaniswami was absent in the assembly to register his party's objection to the governor," she added.

Stating that Palaniswami did not stand by the Tamil sentiment and the AIADMK as a party did not oppose the governor's controversial Tamilagam remark, she said Tamil Nadu was christened by late Chief Minister CN Annadurai, after whom the AIADMK party is named. "The party has lost its credence to criticise the DMK. Is it what the former AIADMK Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa taught the party? Had Jayalalithaa been alive now, she would have shot and killed Palaniswami for his anti-Tamil stance," she said.

Jeevan also came down heavily on the AIADMK leader for addressing the DMK ministers and functionaries disrespectfully. "If you don't stop it, all the DMK party members will also address you disrespectfully," she warned.

