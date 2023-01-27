Social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan takes dig at EPS

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami did not stand by the Tamil solidarity during the "Tamilagam" row kickstarted by Governor RN Ravi, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said the then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa would have shot him to death for being silent on the issue.
Addressing the Mozhi Por Thiyagigal Koottam at VVD Signal in Thoothukudi, Jeevan said during the Tamilagam row, the people of the state extended their solidarity as Tamils, but AIADMK warded off only to be submissive to the BJP party. At the time, when Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution instantly against the governor's speech disrespecting the Tamil Nadu government, Palaniswami was absent in the assembly to register his party's objection to the governor," she added.
Stating that Palaniswami did not stand by the Tamil sentiment and the AIADMK as a party did not oppose the governor's controversial Tamilagam remark, she said Tamil Nadu was christened by late Chief Minister CN Annadurai, after whom the AIADMK party is named. "The party has lost its credence to criticise the DMK. Is it what the former AIADMK Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa taught the party? Had Jayalalithaa been alive now, she would have shot and killed Palaniswami for his anti-Tamil stance," she said.
Jeevan also came down heavily on the AIADMK leader for addressing the DMK ministers and functionaries disrespectfully. "If you don't stop it, all the DMK party members will also address you disrespectfully," she warned.
THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami did not stand by the Tamil solidarity during the "Tamilagam" row kickstarted by Governor RN Ravi, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said the then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa would have shot him to death for being silent on the issue.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bharat Jodo Yatra helps Rahul Gandhi rebuild political image
Haryana: Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital
Iran minister urges tolerance towards women not wearing headscarves
UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9 per cent in 2023
Sabalenka overpowers Linette, to face Rybakina in Australian Open final
SRK's 'Pathaan' sets cash register ringing with Rs 55 crore opening, highest for any Hindi movie