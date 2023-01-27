Stalin feels ‘at home’ at RN Ravi’s tea party

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting aside the bitter confrontation with Governor RN Ravi on January 9 in Tamil Nadu assembly when the governor deviated from the approved text during his customary address, Chief Minister MK Stalin, his cabinet colleagues and other government officials took part in the governor’s tea party, ‘At Home’ which was held on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

The CM later accompanied Ravi to witness a cultural show, and after a photo shoot with the artistes, both settled down to have tea. Things seemed to have calmed down after the unsavoury incidents earlier this month.

Leaders from the BJP and Tamil Maanila Congress also took part in the reception. AIADMK leaders Edapaddi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam could not attend the function as they were out of town, added sources.

