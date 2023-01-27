Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi collector distributes awards, welfare assistance on R-Day

Published: 27th January 2023 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Marking the 74th Republic Day celebrations, District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj hoisted the tricolour and released white doves at Tharuvai Grounds on Thursday. He also accepted the guard of honour.

The collector also witnessed the cultural programmes performed by 125 students in the presence of SP L Balaji Saravanan, Additional Collector (Development) Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, Thoothukudi Sub Collector Gaurav Kumar and other dignitaries.

Subsequently, Senthil Raj distributed certificates of appreciation to 406 meritorious staff belonging to various departments, including the police department. He also distributed welfare assistance worth `10.77 lakh to 36 beneficiaries on behalf of various departments on the occasion.

Meanwhile, VOC Port Authority Chairman TK Ramachandran hoisted the national flag and took the salute from the contingent of CISF, Port Fire Service and Port School's NCC cadets. While addressing the Republic Day meeting, Ramchandran said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved eight CSR projects worth Rs 1.84 crore, including an aqua sports centre at Tuticorin Beach near Camp - II worth Rs 45.46 lakh, financial assistance for the protection of environment and wildlife worth Rs 33 lakh, financial assistance for creation of a state-of-the-art interpretation centre for Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary worth Rs 59 lakh, financial assistance for the renovation of Mullakadu Primary Health Centre worth Rs 10 lakh, financial assistance to provide uniform tablets for students for Dr J Jayalalitha Fisheries University worth Rs 29 lakh.

As a part of the celebration, Ramachandran distributed the Traffic Performance Awards for 2021-22 for the exemplary performance of steamer agents, stevedores, container vessel operators, container liners, container freight stations, custom house agents, exporters, importers and business partners, and meritorious awards to the officers and staff of various departments of the port authority.

