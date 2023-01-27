Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur: Complaint over assault of PwD, panchayat chief booked by cops

Image used for representational purpose| Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: President of the Punjai Thamaraikulam panchayat in Avinashi allegedly assaulted a differently abled person and pushed him from his wheelchair during the grama sabha meeting on Thursday for raising questions about a road construction project.

According to the source, TS Palanisami (50) a differently abled, raised questions about the road construction project during the grama sabha meet organized at Punjai Thamaraikulam panchayat in Avinashi.

He claimed that the panchayat administration is helping the contractor illegally by supplying water for the project whereas the contractor is supposed to bear the cost of all items, including water for the construction. He further said that this is causing an extra burden on the panchayat and sought details about the account books of the project.

Though panchayat president, M Saravana Kumar, and other councillors refuted the allegations, Palanisami continued to demand the account books and alleged that the president is helping the contractor illegally. Enraged by this, Saravana Kumar along with two others assaulted Palanisami and pushed him from the wheelchair. Palanisami suffered injuries, said sources.

Palanisami was taken to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint of a few locals, Cheyur Police started an inquiry. Meanwhile, Saravana Kumar absconded after the incident, sources added.

