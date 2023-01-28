Home States Tamil Nadu

Budget allocation based on requirement, not state: Union minister Vijaya Kumar Singh

Addressing the press, the minister said the aim of the programme is to motivate students by listening to them ahead of the exams.

Published: 28th January 2023 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The budget allocation related to the construction of roads and highways will be based on the requirement of projects that are needed for the people and not based on the state, said Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation Vijaya Kumar Singh. He attended the Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha event at PS Chidambaram Nadar school in Virudhunagar along with the students.

Addressing the press, the minister said the aim of the programme is to motivate students by listening to them ahead of the exams. When asked about when the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would be opened, Vijaya Kumar said it would be inaugurated when the time is right. "The budget allocation for the construction of roads and highways is not based on the state but on the requirements of the projects and betterment of people. If you look at Tamil Nadu for the last eight years, a large amount of money has been released for various ongoing projects," he stated.

Speaking on the establishment of the Parandur Airport project facing resistance from the public, Vijaya Kumar said, "As per suggestions by the Tamil Nadu Government, we have done the survey and it is now up to the government to take a decision. There are divisions of responsibilities, as far as the aviation project is concerned. At the moment, we are going ahead with what is governable at Chennai," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijaya Kumar Singh Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp