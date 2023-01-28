Budget allocation based on requirement, not state: Union minister Vijaya Kumar Singh

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The budget allocation related to the construction of roads and highways will be based on the requirement of projects that are needed for the people and not based on the state, said Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation Vijaya Kumar Singh. He attended the Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha event at PS Chidambaram Nadar school in Virudhunagar along with the students.



Addressing the press, the minister said the aim of the programme is to motivate students by listening to them ahead of the exams. When asked about when the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would be opened, Vijaya Kumar said it would be inaugurated when the time is right. "The budget allocation for the construction of roads and highways is not based on the state but on the requirements of the projects and betterment of people. If you look at Tamil Nadu for the last eight years, a large amount of money has been released for various ongoing projects," he stated.



Speaking on the establishment of the Parandur Airport project facing resistance from the public, Vijaya Kumar said, "As per suggestions by the Tamil Nadu Government, we have done the survey and it is now up to the government to take a decision. There are divisions of responsibilities, as far as the aviation project is concerned. At the moment, we are going ahead with what is governable at Chennai," he added.

