Dharmapuri forest staff await nod from Chennai to capture two elephants

DHARMAPURI: Forest officials are waiting permission from higher authorities in Chennai to tranquilise and capture two elephants that have been destroying crops in parts of Palacode, Marandahali and Papparapatti in the last three months.

During the grievance day meeting held on Friday, farmers from Sommanahalli requested the District Collector K Santhi to persuade the forest department to relocate two wild elephants which had been rampaging across the farm lands in the area.

President of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, SA Chinnasamy said, “For the past three months two elephants have been destroying crops in parts of Palacode, Maranadahalli and Papparapatti. The compensation offered by the department is insufficient. , if the farmer could complete the harvest, they would receive more than that. Instead of keeping elephants away, forest staff is merely watching the elephants eat the crops, he said.

Further, farmers levelled charges that forest staff do not stay at night and offer protection to the residents of these villages, they said. Forest staff stated that over 575 hectares of crop loss have been provided to farmers across the district by the department in the past year. We have also requested the Wildlife Warden to issue permission to relocate the elephants. We are yet to receive any order, they said.

Forest ranger Nataraj said, “At present, there are two elephants in the Palacode range, a 20-year-old makhana and a 22-year-old male elephant. For the past two months, we have been trying to chase the makhna away into the forest. Despite fireworks and other measures, the makhna refuses to budge. Any other efforts would only provoke the elephant and could lead to injuries or loss of life. We have requested permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden in Chennai to relocate the elephant using tranquillizers. We are expecting a reply soon.”

