Madras University bans screening of BBC documentary

Published: 28th January 2023 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University students watching the documentary on their laptops defying the ban that has been in place by the government | J Allen Egneuse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras on Friday prohibited screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi question’, on the campus premises.

While members of the SFI planned to screen the film, which is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots, at 3 pm in the auditorium, the varsity administration did not permit it.

”Some student organisation sought permission to screen the documentary, but it was not allowed,” said vice-chancellor S Gowri. Subsequently, the group watched the documentary on a laptop outside the auditorium. 

‘Will screen it across TN’
Chennai: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the actions are in no way justifiable. “We, the left and democratic forces, will screen the documentary and will hold discussions on the documentary at all places across the state,” he said.

