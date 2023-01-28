Madurai rice smuggling: 30,000 cases registered

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As many as 30,000 cases have been booked for smuggling of ration rice and 132 persons were booked under Goondas Act, said Principal Secretary to the Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection J Radhakrishnan, while inspecting the renovated Pandian Co-operative Super Market at Palanganatham.



J Radhakrishnan said the number of farmers getting agricultural loans has increased compared to last year. "Last year, loans to the tune of Rs 10,292 crore were disbursed to 14.24 lakh farmers. This year, loans worth Rs 11,223.21 crore have been disbursed to 14,61,000 lakh farmers so far.

In addition, 2,59,393 new members were added and Rs 2.08 lakh were disbursed to them," he said, adding that the Tamil Nadu government is planning to start 3,504 Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) in addition to the 1,367 existing ones.



"A total of 35,000 ration shops are there in the state. 4,235 ration shops were renovated and the remaining will be renovated within 18 months. Smuggling ration rice is the worst thing and everyone has a responsibility to prevent it. Video cameras in the borders have been renovated and 3,000 cameras will be fitted in all godowns in the state," added Radhakrishnan.

