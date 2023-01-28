Safety of activists under peril, says activist Udhayakumar

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that there was no safety for social activists and environmentalists in the state, anti-nuclear activist Suba Udhayakumar submitted a petition with SP L Balaji Saravanan demanding safety for activist, Gunaselan, who allegedly faced a murder attempt on January 24. The petition said action should be taken against suspect J Abdul Hameed, who tried to run a luxurious car over him at Udangudi.
The activists charged that the Kulasekarapattinam police did not register an FIR despite the availability of CCTV footage. They said Hameed, who was behind the wheel, has been at loggerheads with Gunaselan over the past few years as the activist got a stay order to shift the sub-registrar's office to the outskirts of Udangudi. "A group of realtors had planned to shift the sub-registrar office to the outskirts, nearly 4 km away from Udangudi town, against the public wish. However, Gunaselan had moved a PIL at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, and the court stopped the shifting of the registrar's office, citing security issues," read the petition.
Udhayakumar said the attacks on social activists, including life threats, continue across the state. "The police remain silent on complaints seeking action. Recently, a gang of ganja peddlers attacked an activist Balakumaresan near Arumuganeri in Thoothukudi. The silence of the police threatens the social activists. The SP must ensure the safety and security of the activists in the district," he added.
