Status report sought over water stagnation on Dindigul court campus

This has become a recurring problem during every monsoon season and the authorities, despite several complaints from the public and the bar association, have not addressed the issue,

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought a report, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed to remove stagnant water and maintain cleanliness on the district court campus in Dindigul. The litigant M Mohamed Iqbal, a physically challenged advocate from Dindigul, submitted that for the past two months, rainwater has been stagnant in the Dindigul court campus, creating difficulties for both the public and the advocates.

This has become a recurring problem during every monsoon season and the authorities, despite several complaints from the public and the bar association, have not addressed the issue, On December 28, 2022, I fell down while entering the court campus, due to the stagnant water, and sustained injuries on my left hand and leg, Iqbal claimed and sought a permanent solution to the problem.

When the case was heard by a Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, it was informed that steps were being taken to solve the issue and that a proposal to that effect is pending consideration. Hearing the same, the judges sought a status report from the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to February 8.

