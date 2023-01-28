Tiruppur: Give farmers copies of EIA, Collector tells RDO

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Following a stir over the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted by three stone quarries, during the weekly grievance meeting, District Collector directed Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to give copies of Field Map Plan (FMP) and Village map plan to farmers.

Farmers and activists alleged that VAO and BDOs of Palladam and Kangeyam issued fake certificates for stone quarries. Speaking in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Environment Safety Movement - coordinator RS Mugilan said the certificates attached to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted by three stone quarries in Kondangipalayam in Palladam and Nallroad Village in Kangayam are fake.

"Certificates issued by the VAOs of Kodangipalayam village and Nallroad Village, along with certificates issued by the BDO of the Kangeyam didn't mention the presence of houses, water streams, or ponds within 300 metres of the stone quarries.

When we demanded records of the Field Map Plan (FMP) and Village map plan for verification, revenue officials including Kangeyam Tashildar and Dharapuram RDO refused it. They even rejected the RTI application filed by us, two months ago," he said.

Dharapuram RDO A Kumaresan refuted the claims. A few farmers contested his statement, which led to heated arguments between Kumaresan and Mugilan.

