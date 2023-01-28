Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur: Give farmers copies of EIA, Collector tells RDO

Farmers and activists alleged that VAO and BDOs of Palladam and Kangeyam issued fake certificates for stone quarries.

Published: 28th January 2023 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Following a stir over the  Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted by three stone quarries, during the weekly grievance meeting, District Collector directed Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to give copies of Field Map Plan (FMP) and Village map plan to farmers.

Farmers and activists alleged that VAO and BDOs of Palladam and Kangeyam issued fake certificates for stone quarries. Speaking in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Environment Safety Movement - coordinator RS Mugilan said the certificates attached to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted by three stone quarries in Kondangipalayam in Palladam and Nallroad Village in Kangayam are fake.

"Certificates issued by the VAOs of Kodangipalayam village and Nallroad Village, along with certificates issued by the BDO of the Kangeyam didn't mention the presence of houses, water streams, or ponds within 300 metres of the stone quarries.

When we demanded records of the Field Map Plan (FMP) and Village map plan for verification, revenue officials including Kangeyam Tashildar and Dharapuram RDO refused it. They even rejected the  RTI application filed by us, two months ago," he said.

Dharapuram RDO A Kumaresan refuted the claims. A few farmers contested his statement, which led to heated arguments between Kumaresan and Mugilan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp