TN to move SC against Madras HC order quashing ban on gutkha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, in a statement on Friday, said the state government will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order which invalidated the prohibition of gutka and other chewable tobacco products under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. It will also mull if the amendments can be brought under the existing act/rules to ensure the continuation of the ban.

The order to prohibit gutka, pan masala and tobacco products is given by the food safety commissioner under section 30(2)(a) of the FSSA, 2006, every year. After DMK came to power, strict action was taken against manufacturers of tobacco products. The minister’s statement said, “food safety commissioners order the ban as per the SC order. These banned tobacco products are the main reason for mouth cancer in TN.”

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, in a statement on Friday, said the state government will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order which invalidated the prohibition of gutka and other chewable tobacco products under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. It will also mull if the amendments can be brought under the existing act/rules to ensure the continuation of the ban. The order to prohibit gutka, pan masala and tobacco products is given by the food safety commissioner under section 30(2)(a) of the FSSA, 2006, every year. After DMK came to power, strict action was taken against manufacturers of tobacco products. The minister’s statement said, “food safety commissioners order the ban as per the SC order. These banned tobacco products are the main reason for mouth cancer in TN.”