Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to move SC against Madras HC order quashing ban on gutkha

The order to prohibit gutka, pan masala and tobacco products is given by the food safety commissioner under section 30(2)(a) of the FSSA, 2006, every year.

Published: 28th January 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, in a statement on Friday, said the state government will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order which invalidated the prohibition of gutka and other chewable tobacco products under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. It will also mull if the amendments can be brought under the existing act/rules to ensure the continuation of the ban.  

The order to prohibit gutka, pan masala and tobacco products is given by the food safety commissioner under section 30(2)(a) of the FSSA, 2006, every year. After DMK came to power, strict action was taken against manufacturers of tobacco products. The minister’s statement said, “food safety commissioners order the ban as per the SC order. These banned tobacco products are the main reason for mouth cancer in TN.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian gutkha Madras High Court Supreme Court gutkha ban
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp