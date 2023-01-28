Home States Tamil Nadu

Tussle between farmers, Warehousing Corp officials at grievance meet

The farmers urged the TN Warehousing Corporation to involve in the direct purchase of paddy at places where the harvesting was held without any compliance.

Published: 28th January 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A tussle broke out during the agricultural grievance day meeting held on Friday as farmers complained about the labourers at District Purchase Centre (DPC) in the district who have been allegedly asking them for an additional amount besides the rates fixed by the state government.

The farmers urged the TN Warehousing Corporation to involve in the direct purchase of paddy at places where the harvesting was held without any compliance. While addressing the gathering, TN Warehousing Corporation Regional Manager Arun Prasad said the collector has ordered to set up of 160 procurement centres in the district within every 5 km radius.

Last year, private players operated the paddy procurement centres due to the issue of corruption. However, this year there is no possibility of such issues. "The state government has fixed a procurement price of Rs 10 per bag of paddy. Hence, the farmers in the villages need to bear the additional expenses," he said.  

Objecting to his statement, a few farmers said the Tamil Nadu Government needs to increase the wage to Rs 20 for labourers working at DPCs so that the farmers need not pay additional amounts. But the officials replied that the DPC labourers were earlier given only Rs 3.24 by the TN government and that now it has increased. Outsourcing labourers from North India can bear this wage of `10 per paddy bag. Following this, a tussle broke out between the farmers and the officials.

District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar intervened and said the issue will be forwarded to the Tamil Nadu Government. The meeting was convened by Agricultural Joint Director Vivekanandan, Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation Regional Manager Arun Prasad and District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar in the presence of DRO R Sakthivel.

