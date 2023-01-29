Home States Tamil Nadu

17 UK tourists enjoy chartered train trip in Nilgiris for Rs 3.6L

Meanwhile, train enthusiasts demand the railway to operate the steam engine up to Ooty from Mettupalayam.

Published: 29th January 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chartered train

Chartered train in Nilgiris

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of 17 tourists from the United Kingdom (UK) enjoyed a chartered train trip between Mettupalayam and Coonoor on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) on Saturday. They rented the train by paying Rs 3.60 lakh, including GST, to the Salem Railway division through a private agent and travelled 28km amidst the tough mountainous terrain of Western Ghats.

The oil-fired steam engine train (37399) commenced from Mettupalayalam at 10 am on Saturday and reached 1.15 pm at Coonoor. Subsequently, the tourist travelled to Ooty on a diesel train from Coonoor. Sources in the railway said that this is the first charter trip in NMR this year. The last journey was on December 12.

Meanwhile, train enthusiasts demand the railway to operate the steam engine up to Ooty from Mettupalayam. K Natarajan founder of Nilgiris Heritage Steam Chariot Trust said “The charter train should be operated up to Ooty with a reduced fare as Rs 3.60 lakh is not affordable to all. So, more tourists will enjoy a hassle-free journey in NMR. Also, Salem Railway Division officials should start awareness initiatives to attract more people to such trips.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chartered train Nilgiri Nilgiri Mountain Railway UK tourists
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp