60-km stretch of Outer Ring Road to be monetised in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Taking a cue from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), an agency under state highways, has decided to monetise 60.5 km stretch of Outer Ring Road - from Vandalur to Minjur. This is the first state highway to be monetised under Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) Model.

The tolling, operation, management and maintenance of the highways will be transferred to the concessionaire for a period of 15 to 20 years, said official sources.“With the state government approving the proposal recently, we have invited bids for transferring the road and maintenance of toll plazas,” said a senior official from TNRDC.

The initiative is expected to fetch a revenue of more than Rs 1000 crore to TNRDC. The road was built by TNRDC at a cost of Rs 1,081.4 crore under PPP model. As per the contract agreement, for the 29.65 km Vandalur - Nemilichery section, the toll can be collected till December 16, 2030, and for Nemilichery - Minjur (30.5 km) section it can be collected till October 28, 2034.

The six-lane access-controlled ORR connects Chennai - Tiruchy Highways at Vandalur with Thiruvottiyur - Ponneri - Panchetti road at Minjur via Nemilichery.Four toll plazas located at Varatharajapuram (6 km) Kolappancheri (21.8 km), Palavedu (30.85 km) and Chinnamullaivoyal (56.70 km) collect user fees from the vehicles. As per official data, toll is being collected from 36,000 vehicles per day in the stretch.

The TNRDC has appointed a consultant to study the value of the highways considering the vehicle volume, alternative roads and other traffic data. The toll fee will be revised by TNRDC on April 1 every year.Nearly 21,390 vehicles had passed through Varadharajapuram toll plazas per day in 2022, the figure is projected to grow to 36,760 in 2032 and 58,227 in 2042, revealed tender documents.

Similarly, 8,303 vehicles passed through Chinnamullaivoyal toll plaza in a day in 2022, and it’s projected to reach 20,058 in 2042.The official documents also revealed if the toll collections failed to increase as per the projections, relevant clauses were included to extend the contract period.

Interestingly, the TNRDC has permitted the concessionaire to implement an intelligent or closed toll collection system for optimum utilisation of the assets.“In case an intelligent toll collection system is introduced, the vehicles will be charged for the distance they travel on the road automatically. The free passage of toll plazas will be allowed only for non-commercial vehicles of residents,” added TNRDC.

