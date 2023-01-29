AIADMK leaves no stone unturned, begins door-to-door voter verification in TN

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Following the instructions from the AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party cadre started a door-to-door verification of voters in Erode East assembly constituency.

Speaking to TNIE, former MLA of Erode and district secretary of MGR Mandram, KS Thennarasu said, “Our interim general secretary has ordered door-to-door verification as many voters have gone to other districts in search of work. We want to avoid even the smallest of issues that affect our success.”

Speaking to reporters, AIADMK Organisation Secretary, KA Sengottaiyan said, “We will definitely win the election. In a day or two, EPS will announce who the allies are.”Meanwhile, the videos of Elangovan’s controversial speeches in the past are being widely shared by AIADMK through Facebook and WhatsApp. The party functionaries are also sharing posters featuring the controversial statements of Elangovan on social media. An AIADMK functionary said, “Only real things that happened are shared here.”

However, the Congress functionaries believe their success won’t be affected by the information being shared on social media. “Our victory in the Erode East constituency is assured. The work on opening election work offices in various areas in the constituency is in progress,” they said.

