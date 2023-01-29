Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leaves no stone unturned, begins door-to-door voter verification in TN

However, the Congress functionaries believe their success won’t be affected by the information being shared on social media.

Published: 29th January 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK party workers, Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK party workers kick-started a door-to-door verification of voters in Erode East constituency on Saturday | Express

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Following the instructions from the AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party cadre started a door-to-door verification of voters in Erode East assembly constituency.

Speaking to TNIE, former MLA of Erode and district secretary of MGR Mandram, KS Thennarasu said, “Our interim general secretary has ordered door-to-door verification as many voters have gone to other districts in search of work. We want to avoid even the smallest of issues that affect our success.”

Speaking to reporters, AIADMK Organisation Secretary, KA Sengottaiyan said, “We will definitely win the election. In a day or two, EPS will announce who the allies are.”Meanwhile, the videos of Elangovan’s controversial speeches in the past are being widely shared by AIADMK through Facebook and WhatsApp. The party functionaries are also sharing posters featuring the controversial statements of Elangovan on social media. An AIADMK functionary said, “Only real things that happened are shared here.”

However, the Congress functionaries believe their success won’t be affected by the information being shared on social media. “Our victory in the Erode East constituency is assured. The work on opening election work offices in various areas in the constituency is in progress,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp