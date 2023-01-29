Coimbatore District police arrest 73 ganja peddlers in 26 days in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police have arrested 73 ganja peddlers and seized 220 kg of ganja in the last 26 days. They have also formed eight special teams to monitor contraband sales in the district. As per sources, in 2022, as many as 1532 cases were registered against 1821 people for ganja and drug peddling. Similarly, this year, so far 63 cases have been registered against 73 ganja and drug offenders.

Police have also seized 220 kg of ganja and five vehicles as part of the drive. Further, 68 bank accounts have been frozen and executed bonds under the provisions of CrPC to 22 habitual offenders to prevent them from engaging in the illegal drug sale, said police.

Besides, police have formed eight special teams for each police sub-divisions to curtail the ganja and contraband sale. The public can inform the police about such illegal activities through the District police control room number 94981-81212 and WhatsApp helpline 77081-00100, police added.

Meanwhile, based on the instructions given by the District Police superintendent V Badrinarayanan, several village panchayat presidents and people took a pledge against ganja and contraband during the Gram Sabha meeting on Republic Day. As many as 231 villages falling under 118 village panchayats were declared as ganja-free, said police.

