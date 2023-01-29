Coimbatore District police arrest 73 ganja peddlers in 26 days in Tamil Nadu
Besides, police have formed eight special teams for each police sub-divisions to curtail the ganja and contraband sale.
Published: 29th January 2023 09:44 AM | Last Updated: 29th January 2023 09:44 AM | A+A A-
COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police have arrested 73 ganja peddlers and seized 220 kg of ganja in the last 26 days. They have also formed eight special teams to monitor contraband sales in the district. As per sources, in 2022, as many as 1532 cases were registered against 1821 people for ganja and drug peddling. Similarly, this year, so far 63 cases have been registered against 73 ganja and drug offenders.