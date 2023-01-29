Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK candidate refutes party-switching rumour in Tamil Nadu

On Friday, a message was circulated on social media claiming he is planning to join DMK.

S Anand

By Express News Service

ERODE: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) district secretary and the party’s candidate for the by-election, S Anand, refuted the allegation of his planning to join DMK, saying he will not change the party.

On Friday, a message was circulated on social media claiming he is planning to join DMK. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “The rumours circulating on social media about me is fake. Concerning DMDK, we have a huge vote bank in Erode. People have great respect for our leader Vijayakanth, and this gives us hope.”

