‘DMK-led alliance’s victory confirmed’: VCK leader

Further, the PMK’s decision to not contest the election has confirmed victory for the DMK-led alliance’s candidate in the bypoll as there is now no opponent, said VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Published: 29th January 2023 09:11 AM

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: With confusion prevailing in the AIADMK, there is little clarity on the BJP’s move in the upcoming bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. Further, the PMK’s decision to not contest the election has confirmed victory for the DMK-led alliance’s candidate in the bypoll as there is now no opponent, said VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Inaugurating a job camp organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre at Jayankondam, the VCK president said he would soon start campaigning for EVKS Elangovan, the DMK-Congress alliance’s candidate for the bypoll. Mentioning the BJP’s primary focus as spreading hatred among the public in the name of caste and religion rather than making the country a superpower, the Chidambaram MP said, “We will raise our voices together in Parliament against such politics of hatred.”

