Kovai underpass turns safe haven for miscreants in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Residents and motorists complain that the underpass of North Coimbatore has turned into a haven for anti-social elements at night hours and urged police to step up surveillance.As per locals, the underpass has now become a comfort zone for gamblers, drunkards, and beggars. Walking by the subway is a tough task as the foul smell emanates from the garbage strewn around over there. Besides empty liquor bottles, the area is also turned into a spot for open defecation.

On Saturday around 11 pm, a gang tried to waylay and threaten K Praveenkumar (36), who works in a food delivery service. Sensing the risk, he quickly took a turn and decided to cross the area with another route. “When I tried to enter the stretch which connects two underpasses just after the entrance, a group of men, who were consuming liquor, tried to waylay me. The entire stretch which goes for at least 100 meters inside the underpass looks like a hide-out. I got scared after seeing those men standing there,” he said.

A vendor near the flyover said, “Though well aware of the situation, police do not patrol the underpass. If they ensure continuous monitoring it will help people to access the ways for their emergency needs.”

When asked about it, a police officer attached to the Coimbatore city (west range) claimed that pickpockets would gather under the underpass to exchange the loot. “We frequently discover traces and kept patrolling the underpass at night.”

The officer said the reason for the absence of regular night patrols is because the area is located on the border of the Saibaba Colony and RS Puram police limits, but assured he to take the issue to higher officials. G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City North) also assured to take action.

