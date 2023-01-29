Man held for murdering SC woman in Berigai in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 24-year-old caste Hindu man was arrested on Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old scheduled caste woman near Berigai.The deceased was identified as V Priyanka (22) of Nerigam village near Berigai, who was working in a private bank at Hosur.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, Priyanka along with her friend, Sridhar, a caste Hindu man who is working as a driver went inside the forest on the Verigai-Veppanahalli road. There, they had an argument due to unidentified reasons, following which Sridhar strangled Priyanka to death.

Around 5 pm, he called Priyanka’s parents, saying he kidnapped their daughter and demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom. However, her mother Neelamma (45), filed a missing complaint to the police around 10 pm. Soon after, police found that the woman was murdered and further investigation revealed that the killer is Sridhar. Following this, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur formed a special team to find the suspect, who was absconded to the Kolar district of Karnataka.

Subsequently, with the support of the Kolar district Superintendent of Police M Narayana and his team, Krishnagiri police arrested the suspect on charges of murder and The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ( Prevention of Atrocities ) Act. The suspect was secured to Krishnagiri on the late night of Friday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, over 50 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres staged a protest in front of the Berigai police station alleging that there are more culprits in the case and demanding police have a proper investigation and arrest them.

KRISHNAGIRI: A 24-year-old caste Hindu man was arrested on Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old scheduled caste woman near Berigai.The deceased was identified as V Priyanka (22) of Nerigam village near Berigai, who was working in a private bank at Hosur. According to police, on Friday afternoon, Priyanka along with her friend, Sridhar, a caste Hindu man who is working as a driver went inside the forest on the Verigai-Veppanahalli road. There, they had an argument due to unidentified reasons, following which Sridhar strangled Priyanka to death. Around 5 pm, he called Priyanka’s parents, saying he kidnapped their daughter and demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom. However, her mother Neelamma (45), filed a missing complaint to the police around 10 pm. Soon after, police found that the woman was murdered and further investigation revealed that the killer is Sridhar. Following this, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur formed a special team to find the suspect, who was absconded to the Kolar district of Karnataka. Subsequently, with the support of the Kolar district Superintendent of Police M Narayana and his team, Krishnagiri police arrested the suspect on charges of murder and The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ( Prevention of Atrocities ) Act. The suspect was secured to Krishnagiri on the late night of Friday. Meanwhile, on Saturday, over 50 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres staged a protest in front of the Berigai police station alleging that there are more culprits in the case and demanding police have a proper investigation and arrest them.