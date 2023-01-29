OPS faction says better if BJP contests bypoll, forms 118-member panel for election works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the notification of the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency, the AIADMK’s faction led by O Panneerselvam has been maintaining that if the BJP wishes to contest the by-election, the AIADMK would support it. However, on Saturday, the faction improved its stance by openly saying, “It is better if the BJP contests this by-election since Congress has fielded its candidate there.” Also, the OPS faction made it clear that it would announce its candidate only after the BJP announces its stand.

Answering queries from the reporters here, JCD Prabhakar, ‘deputy coordinator’ of AIADMK, said, “If the BJP decides otherwise, immediately, OPS will announce the AIADMK candidate. For the election work in Erode East constituency, a 118-member team headed by ‘joint coordinator’ R Vaithilingam has been formed. Congress is a national party and BJP is another national party, and it is appropriate if the latter contests this by-election. OPS is awaiting BJP’s decision.”

Responding to a question, Prabhakar said many functionaries from Erode East constituency and other districts have been requesting OPS to give party ticket to contest the by-election, and OPS would take a decision by January 31, the day on which filing of nomination begins.

Asked about Edappadi K Palaniswami’s fresh application before the Supreme Court seeking interim relief, Manoj Pandian, another ‘deputy coordinator’ of OPS faction, said, “The SC has reserved orders in the case challenging the July 11 general council meeting. At this juncture, how can the Supreme Court allow a fresh prayer in the case? Further, the relief sought by Palaniswami is in no way connected to the present case, since the case is to decide whether the July 11 GC meeting is valid or not.”

Answering a question regarding the Two Leaves symbol, Pandian said, “As of date, OPS is the coordinator of AIADMK, and ECI records show that. As such, OPS is the sole authority to sign the election-related forms seeking the Two Leaves symbol.”

Meanwhile, sources in the OPS faction said the counsel for Panneerselvam would stoutly oppose the interim relief sought by Edappadi K Palaniswami when the Supreme Court hears the fresh application from Palaniswami on Monday.

