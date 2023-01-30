By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Over 300 volunteers from educational institutions and NGOs participated and recorded over 5,000 wetland birds listed under the 108 bird species, including Black Drango, Greater Coucal, Common Myna, and Common Kingfisher among others.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer S Prabhu said a synchronised bird census in wetlands is conducted during the month of January on behalf of the Tamil Nadu forest department. The department on Saturday gave training to volunteers from the district on how to conduct the survey, record the bird name, etc.

"Over 120 volunteers, consisting of students from Gandhigram Rural Institute(GRI) and RVS Engineering College, bird-watching experts from NGOs and foresters Sivaram, Mathivanan, and Vineesh, split into groups of 20 explored different areas, including Sempatti Kanmoi and Mariamman kulam," he said.



He further stated that the main aim of the census is to compare it with the previous census and recognise endangered species, migratory birds, and any new species if any. "We will then send the report to the forest department, which will later organise a terrestrial bird census shortly in order to preserve the ecosystem of birds. This year, we spotted over 5,323 listed under the 108 bird species, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Arun Shankar, a volunteer, and representative of Palanivel Conservation Council observed that the number of birds spotted on wetlands has reduced compared to previous years due to desilting and deepening of the ponds, kanmois than the prescribed limit and lesser number of acacia trees in ponds and kanmois, which are a shelter for birds, he said.

He further stated that during the census the volunteers identified a large number of little egrets, Indian pond herons, white-breasted waterhen, black drango, and blue-tailed bee-eater.

