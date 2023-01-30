BJP man accuses Sankarankovil MLA of assault in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alleging that DMK MLA E Raja attacked him, BJP functionary Rajkumar was admitted to the district government headquarters hospital on Saturday with an injury near his eye. Tenkasi police collected his statement at the hospital. Sources said the Sankarankovil MLA has also filed a complaint against the BJP functionary alleging that he used unparliamentary words and tried to attack him. Rajkumar, former BJP district secretary and candidate for the Vasudevanallur assembly constituency twice, told TNIE that the MLA was opposed to the installation of the BJP flagpole in their area. "When I was attending a temple festival feast with my family, a quarrel broke out and I attempted to come out of my relative's house. However, I was attacked by the MLA, who was also present on the occasion. Recently, a WhatsApp message claiming that the MLA was constructing a house on an encroached government land went viral. He accused me of spreading the information," Rajkumar told TNIE. The MLA could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts. His PA attended the call and said Raja was busy with party events.