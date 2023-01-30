Delay in salary: Anxious aided school teachers want TN state to pay them on time

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following an administrative revamp in the school education department, salaries of government-aided school teachers were delayed by more than 20 days in November. Multiple teacher associations have urged the school education department to check on the issue and ensure they get their salaries on time.

According to a letter sent by the Tamil Nadu Primary Schools Teachers Federation to the elementary education director, salaries are now deposited using the Integrated Financial & Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS). “Salary lists are usually prepared before 20th of every month but it has not been done yet according to the employees in the treasury department of multiple districts,” the letter read.

“The list of government school teachers and their salaries are sent by the headmasters of the respective school. In the case of government-aided schools, it is done by the district educational officers. The revamp in the education department disturbed this process. Also, there is a lack of funds this month as we are approaching the end of the financial year,” said Perumalsamy, President of Tamil Nadu PG Teachers’ Association.

Meanwhile, officials of the school education department said a meeting was held with the finance department and teachers need not have to worry.

Elementary teachers federation smells a rat

Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation also said it seems like there is no immediate solution to the problems caused due to IFHRMS. “This has made the teachers doubt if there are any ulterior motives in the salary delay,” read a statement.

CHENNAI: Following an administrative revamp in the school education department, salaries of government-aided school teachers were delayed by more than 20 days in November. Multiple teacher associations have urged the school education department to check on the issue and ensure they get their salaries on time. According to a letter sent by the Tamil Nadu Primary Schools Teachers Federation to the elementary education director, salaries are now deposited using the Integrated Financial & Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS). “Salary lists are usually prepared before 20th of every month but it has not been done yet according to the employees in the treasury department of multiple districts,” the letter read. “The list of government school teachers and their salaries are sent by the headmasters of the respective school. In the case of government-aided schools, it is done by the district educational officers. The revamp in the education department disturbed this process. Also, there is a lack of funds this month as we are approaching the end of the financial year,” said Perumalsamy, President of Tamil Nadu PG Teachers’ Association. Meanwhile, officials of the school education department said a meeting was held with the finance department and teachers need not have to worry. Elementary teachers federation smells a rat Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation also said it seems like there is no immediate solution to the problems caused due to IFHRMS. “This has made the teachers doubt if there are any ulterior motives in the salary delay,” read a statement.