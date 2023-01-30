Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK functionary caught 'abusing' Dalit for entering temple in TN; suspended from party

Half of them don't want to come to the temple. You are doing underground work when I am trying to secure jobs, the DMK functionary is heard saying. 

Published: 30th January 2023 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

SALEM: A DMK functionary, caught on camera verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple in the district, was suspended by the party on Monday.

In a video that went viral on social media, Salem south union secretary T Manikam could purportedly be heard abusing the Scheduled Caste man for entering a local temple being administered by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Also, Manikam could be heard abusing the youngster's father.

"Half of them don't want to come to the temple. You are doing underground work when I am trying to secure jobs," Manikam said in the video.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced through a statement here that Manikam has been placed under suspension for violating the party discipline.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K Annamalai, posting the video, tweeted, "A DMK MP was seen taking pride in the temple demolition yesterday & today we see a DMK district functionary in Salem district in Tamil Nadu preventing brothers & sisters from the SC community from entering a Temple. DMK model of Social Justice for us all!"

