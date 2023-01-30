Home States Tamil Nadu

IMA to create awareness at schools and college about drug abuse

The crime rate of the age group 14-17 years has steadily increased over the past couple of years, according to various reports.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will focus on creating awareness about road accidents and drug addiction prevalent among the student community, said newly elected IMA Secretary Dr S Sivasailam.

After taking charge, IMA district secretary Dr Sivasailam, who is also a psychiatrist, said the association has resolved to organise campaigns at the schools and colleges about the lives lost due to road accidents and drug abuses, which have been a growing concern in the coastal city.

"The students need to be aware of the road safety norms in order to avoid consequences that follow road accidents. The crime rate of the age group 14-17 years has steadily increased over the past couple of years, according to various reports. These kinds of awareness programmes may work as an early intervention," he said.

During an annual function of Thoothukudi IMA members, Dr S Marimathu, Dr S Sivasailam and Dr Aarathy Kannan were unanimously elected as President, Secretary, and Treasurer. Past National President Dr Arulraj, State President Elect Dr KM Abul Hasan, State Vice President Dr Thiraviyam Mohan, State Secretary Dr NRTR Thiagarajan, and State Treasurer Dr Alaga Venkatesan were the guests of honour on the occasion.

