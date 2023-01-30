Indian Railways to spruce up 90 stations in south under Amrit Bharat Scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Railways has included 90 railway stations in the southern railway for modernisation under Amrit Bharat Scheme. About 15 railway stations in each of the six divisions - Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli, Salem, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram will be modernised with a long-term vision, said official sources from the railways. The scheme will enhance the facilities beyond the minimum essential amenities and aims to set up roof plazas and city centres at the station in the long run. The master plan will under the scheme also study the needs of stakeholders and station usage. New amenities will be introduced as well as upgraded existing ones. This scheme will also cover stations where detailed techno-economic feasibility studies have been conducted or are being conducted, but the work for the construction of roof plazas has not been taken up yet.