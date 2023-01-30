Off the cuff

By Express News Service

Cordial relations

Weeks after taking charge as DMK Madurai city secretary, MLA G Thalapathi recently called on finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the latter’s house. It is reportedly said that Thalapathi had not met PTR when assumed charge as finance minister, when he was the secretary then also.

In the DMK district secretary election, PTR had proposed Athalai Senthilkumar as the city secretary, but the party's high command picked Thalapathi. The meeting took place after the high command insisted the two maintain a cordial relationship for the welfare of the party.

Relentless pursuit

Tallakulam police in Madurai city were in for a rough day when they got a call from a man over an unresolved issue. Before the policeman could greet the caller, he started blaming the police for failing to take action and claimed he had met the DGP, commissioners and other officers but no one helped to sort out the issue.

However, the police requested the man to visit the station for lodging a complaint and they would definitely address it. As the man on the other hand went on talking about topics not related, the police understood that he might not be in ‘sound mind’ and disconnected the call. However, the caller was relentless and kept calling the station. After more than ten calls, a woman officer interfered and brought an end to it by warning the caller.

False hopes

The meeting between Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and his uncle MK Alagiri, elder brother of CM MK Stalin, recently, had supporters of the latter ecstatic as they believed the meeting would pave the way for Alagiri’s re-entry into the party.

However, the young minister did not upload photos of the meeting on his Twitter handle while the party organ, Murasoli, did not publish news of the meeting until a few days later. Following this, Alagiri’s supporters were disappointed and lamented about their leader’s political future.

In a tight spot

On January 23, Edappadi K Palaniswami came to Theni for the first time after the AIADMK split into the EPS and O Panneerselvam factions. He was attending a marriage function of a party functionary. At the event, he was careful to not talk about anything from a political perspective against OPS. This comes as OPS had openly declared that either his party will field a candidate or support the BJP candidate after the Erode East by-election was announced.

Power of Aadhaar

Power consumers have time till January 31 to link their service numbers with Aadhaar and nearly 40 lakh consumers are yet to do it. Tangedco had assured that all services would be provided until the deadline. But, unofficially, the utility stopped a few services, including name transfers and address changes without Aadhaar. Those without an Aadhaar have been struggling as they are told to approach only after linking their connection with Aadhaar.

Cordial relations Weeks after taking charge as DMK Madurai city secretary, MLA G Thalapathi recently called on finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the latter’s house. It is reportedly said that Thalapathi had not met PTR when assumed charge as finance minister, when he was the secretary then also. In the DMK district secretary election, PTR had proposed Athalai Senthilkumar as the city secretary, but the party's high command picked Thalapathi. The meeting took place after the high command insisted the two maintain a cordial relationship for the welfare of the party. Relentless pursuit Tallakulam police in Madurai city were in for a rough day when they got a call from a man over an unresolved issue. Before the policeman could greet the caller, he started blaming the police for failing to take action and claimed he had met the DGP, commissioners and other officers but no one helped to sort out the issue. However, the police requested the man to visit the station for lodging a complaint and they would definitely address it. As the man on the other hand went on talking about topics not related, the police understood that he might not be in ‘sound mind’ and disconnected the call. However, the caller was relentless and kept calling the station. After more than ten calls, a woman officer interfered and brought an end to it by warning the caller. False hopes The meeting between Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and his uncle MK Alagiri, elder brother of CM MK Stalin, recently, had supporters of the latter ecstatic as they believed the meeting would pave the way for Alagiri’s re-entry into the party. However, the young minister did not upload photos of the meeting on his Twitter handle while the party organ, Murasoli, did not publish news of the meeting until a few days later. Following this, Alagiri’s supporters were disappointed and lamented about their leader’s political future. In a tight spot On January 23, Edappadi K Palaniswami came to Theni for the first time after the AIADMK split into the EPS and O Panneerselvam factions. He was attending a marriage function of a party functionary. At the event, he was careful to not talk about anything from a political perspective against OPS. This comes as OPS had openly declared that either his party will field a candidate or support the BJP candidate after the Erode East by-election was announced. Power of Aadhaar Power consumers have time till January 31 to link their service numbers with Aadhaar and nearly 40 lakh consumers are yet to do it. Tangedco had assured that all services would be provided until the deadline. But, unofficially, the utility stopped a few services, including name transfers and address changes without Aadhaar. Those without an Aadhaar have been struggling as they are told to approach only after linking their connection with Aadhaar.