Home States Tamil Nadu

Release Cauvery water for 15 more days: AMMK General Secretary

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has urged the state government to release Cauvery water for an additional 15 days to benefit farmers in the delta districts.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has urged the state government to release Cauvery water for an additional 15 days to benefit farmers in the delta districts. He took to Twitter to draw attention to the grievances of the farmers, who are yet to harvest around 2 lakh acres of land. 

Dhinakaran noted farmers in the delta districts began their cultivation one month later than usual due to last year’s rains and floods. As a result, these farmers need to harvest their crops. He pointed out the stoppage of the discharge of Cauvery water, which usually stops on January 28, has disappointed these delta farmers.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMMK TTV Dhinakaran
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp