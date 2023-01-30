Release Cauvery water for 15 more days: AMMK General Secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has urged the state government to release Cauvery water for an additional 15 days to benefit farmers in the delta districts. He took to Twitter to draw attention to the grievances of the farmers, who are yet to harvest around 2 lakh acres of land.

Dhinakaran noted farmers in the delta districts began their cultivation one month later than usual due to last year’s rains and floods. As a result, these farmers need to harvest their crops. He pointed out the stoppage of the discharge of Cauvery water, which usually stops on January 28, has disappointed these delta farmers.



CHENNAI: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has urged the state government to release Cauvery water for an additional 15 days to benefit farmers in the delta districts. He took to Twitter to draw attention to the grievances of the farmers, who are yet to harvest around 2 lakh acres of land. Dhinakaran noted farmers in the delta districts began their cultivation one month later than usual due to last year’s rains and floods. As a result, these farmers need to harvest their crops. He pointed out the stoppage of the discharge of Cauvery water, which usually stops on January 28, has disappointed these delta farmers.