Tamil Nadu to get separate power line for agri connections in 2 years

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has increased the pace of agriculture feeder (power transmission lines) segregation works, and is set to complete it before 2024-25. According to an official source, the segregation works are being carried out under the union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) at a cost of Rs 2,038.79 crore.

Power is supplied to agricultural service, domestic, industrial, and commercial establishments through 1,686 feeders. The state-owned power utility has decided to segregate 475 feeders for agricultural services from the existing feeders.

“Tangedco has already begun work in 273 feeders across the state and plans to separate 99 feeders for agricultural services at an estimated cost of Rs 534.86 crore. These were set to be completed by the end of this year. Besides, it was scheduled to replace old power lines, transformers, and other infrastructure,” he added.

A senior official told TNIE the bifurcation works are aimed at reducing line loss from 13% to 11% as well as power theft. On the other hand, it will be easy to know the day-to-day power demand for agricultural and domestic services accurately and sort out voltage problems.

Explaining the centre’s RDSS, the official also pointed out as part of the scheme, the agricultural service connection will be solarised under the Kisan Urga Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme and helps achieve the zero carbon goal. Agricultural feeders, once segregated, will not be used for serving non-agricultural consumers.

Apart from that, the union government has instructed the power utility to prepare an action plan under the RDSS for strengthening the utility’s distribution system and improving its performance by way of various reform measures that will result in improvements in operational efficiency and financial viability as well as quality and reliability of power supply to the consumers, he added.

“Suppose, if Tangedco fails to segregate agricultural feeders as per the action plan, the union government will not release funds, and the initial advance of 10% of the union government’s grant should be refunded. Hence, the agricultural feeders must be separated at the scheduled time,” the official explained.

