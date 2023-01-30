Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's city to get water from Pillur scheme 3 in June

TWAD Board MD V Dakshinamoorthy and CCMC Commissioner M Pratap inspected works at the treatment plant in Thandiperumalpuram on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Pillur scheme 3 projects, executed at the cost of Rs 779 crore by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, is expected to be completed by May and water supply is set to begin in June.

The project was launched in May 2018 to address the drinking water shortage in the city. TWAD Board MD V Dakshinamoorthy and CCMC Commissioner M Pratap inspected works at the treatment plant in Thandiperumalpuram on Saturday.

The two officers also inspected the construction of a pumping station at Machampalayam which is carried out as part of the Rs 591.34 crores UGD (Underground Drainage) project works in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur.

Addressing media persons, Pratap said 135 litres of drinking water per person in Coimbatore Corporation will be made available through Pillur 3 drinking water project.

“Of the 90.76 km of pipelines proposed in the project, around 37.04 km of pipelines have been installed so far. Around 91% of the water treatment plant works are completed. The rest of the work is scheduled to be completed by March and the work is progressing rapidly. The design and construction of the tunnel are 98% completed. The rest of the work will be completed by February. All works including land acquisition are completed,” he added.

Sources said the underground sewage pipelines have been laid in Chettipalayam and TWAD board has asked for a couple of days’ time after which the road will be laid by the highway department.

Around 2.5 km of pipeline is to be laid in Podanur. So far, work has been completed for a distance of 1.5 km. The road will be laid once the household electricity connection is provided. An action plan till June has already been prepared. It has been ordered to complete the UGD Project works of Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur by September this year, added the sources.

