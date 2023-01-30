Two sustain serious injuries at Karunkulam jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A total of 1,213 bulls and 508 tamers participated in jallikattu held separately at two villages in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai districts on Sunday, of which two persons sustained major injuries.

According to sources, the jallikattu at Karunkulam – which is the biggest of its kind at Manapparai in Tiruchy district – saw the participation of 693 bulls and 263 tamers. Srirangam RDO Selvaraj kicked off the bull-taming event.

While animal husbandry department sources mentioned three bulls as having sustained minor injuries during the event, the police said 32 persons sustained injuries. Of them 17 were tamers, 12 were bull owners and three were spectators. Of them, two sustained major injuries and were admitted to Manapparai GH. In Pudukkottai, Minister for Law S Regupathy kicked off the jallikattu at Venthanpatti in which 520 bulls and 245 tamers participated.

While one bull sustained a minor injury and was treated on the spot, 13 persons suffered injuries. Of them, seven were tamers and six, were spectators.

