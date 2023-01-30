Home States Tamil Nadu

Uppar Odai pollution: 3 seafood processing units shut down in Tamil Nadu

These units, which fall under the orange category of industries, engage in peeling, de-veining, and washing prawns before being dispatched.

Published: 30th January 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Seafood processing unit, shut down

Seafood processing unit shut down by TNPCB

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The district administration has recommended the member secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) shut down three seafood preprocessing units that were found releasing untreated trade effluent into the adjacent Uppar Odai, according to the inspection report accessed by TNIE.

Following a report published in TNIE, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inspected the Uppar Odai that turned pink after the untreated effluent was released into it by the seafood preprocessing units.

The action taken report submitted by the District Environmental Engineer S Sathiaraj revealed the names of three preprocessing units, namely King Aqua plant, Nisha Sea Foods, Lifaa Seafood Exports, and SRK Sea Foods situated along the Uppar Odai near the Gomezpuram Periyapalam Bridge. These units, which fall under the orange category of industries, engage in peeling, de-veining, and washing prawns before being dispatched.

Of them, three units except Lifaa Seafood Exports had not renewed the mandatory Consent To Operate (CTO) from TNPCB, and did not have an effluent treatment plant (ETP) to treat the liquid waste generated by the unit.

It was also revealed that the three units SRK Sea Foods, Nisha Sea Foods, and King Aqua plant only had a collection tank, and had been processing 1.5 TPD (Tonnes Per Day), 3 TPD, and 10 TPD of prawns respectively, and discharging 2.5 KLD (Kilolitre Per Day), 3 KLD and 10 KLD respectively into the Uppar Odai that flows into the Gulf of Mannar.

Though the TNPCB had issued a Show Cause Notice to the erring units on December 16, the operators of the three units had not responded yet. Despite promising to install the ETP with an RO plant during a personal hearing held on January 13, they neither applied for the CTO nor took steps to install the ETP and RO plants to treat the effluent, the report said.

Stating that the untreated trade effluent discharged by the preprocessing units had turned the water of the Odai pink, the inspection report recommended the closure of the units under section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and section 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the disconnection power supply.

Speaking to TNIE on conditions of anonymity, a senior TNPCB official said the preprocessing units shut down the units and ceased production immediately following instructions from parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Collector Dr K Senthil Raj. The erring units will get the CTO only after installing the mandatory ETP and RO plant and ensuring compliance with the pollution control norms, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uppar Odai pollution seafood processing units shut down
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp