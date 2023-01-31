Home States Tamil Nadu

BBC documentary row: 7 DYFI men arrested in Tamil Nadu's Jaihindpuram

Seven party members were arrested citing it as a preventive measure against screening the documentary," said T Selva Raj, district secretary of DYFI.

Published: 31st January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Seven members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were arrested by the Madurai city police near Jaihindpuram on Monday. The arrest was stated as a measure to prevent the screening of the banned BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Sunday, the police had already prevented DYFI functionaries in Jaihindpuram from screening the first part of the two-part series of the documentary titles 'India: The Modi Question', based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riot.

However, the functionaries sought permission from the police to screen the documentary on Monday, following which, at around 4 pm, the DYFI members started setting up the projector to screen the documentary in Jaihindpuram scheduled at 6 pm. At one point, the police arrived at the spot and stopped them.

"Upon seeing them, we raised slogans against the police stating that they are acting against our freedom of expression. Seven party members were arrested citing it as a preventive measure against screening the documentary," said T Selva Raj, district secretary of DYFI.

He further stated that they were kept in a van near Jaihindpuram police station for two hours and later released after they revoked permission to screen the documentary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBC documentary Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp