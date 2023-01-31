Erode East bypoll: Don’t care about smear campaigns, says DMK alliance candidate Elangovan

By Express News Service

ERODE: Responding to information shared about him on social media, DMK alliance candidate in Erode East EVKS Elangovan said he does not worry about them. Addressing media persons on Monday, he said, “I have expressed opinion in various party alliances on various occasions. Some people are sharing them on social media now by cutting and pasting selective portions from them. I don’t care about that. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is working tirelessly and will fulfil all his poll promises.”

Elangovan, however, chose not to respond to Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai’s allegation that the DMK alliance would bribe voters. “I am not ready to answer Annamalai. I don’t know about his accusation either. As far as I’m concerned, working for people is the most important thing. I will do it right. If I win the Erode by-election, I will work for people under the Assembly Congress committee president. The position doesn’t matter to me.” Earlier, SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak announced his party would support Elangovan.

