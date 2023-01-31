Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode East bypoll: Don’t care about smear campaigns, says DMK alliance candidate Elangovan

Responding to information shared about him on social media, DMK alliance candidate in Erode East EVKS Elangovan said he does not worry about them.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

An introduction meeting of EVKS Elangovan on behalf of SDPI party was held in Erode on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Responding to information shared about him on social media, DMK alliance candidate in Erode East EVKS Elangovan said he does not worry about them. Addressing media persons on Monday, he said, “I have expressed opinion in various party alliances on various occasions. Some people are sharing them on social media now by cutting and pasting selective portions from them. I don’t care about that. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is working tirelessly and will fulfil all his poll promises.”

Elangovan, however, chose not to respond to Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai’s allegation that the DMK alliance would bribe voters. “I am not ready to answer Annamalai. I don’t know about his accusation either. As far as I’m concerned, working for people is the most important thing. I will do it right. If I win the Erode by-election, I will work for people under the Assembly Congress committee president. The position doesn’t matter to me.” Earlier, SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak announced his party would support Elangovan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode East bypoll EVKS Elangovan
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp