Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers demand reopening of Mettur Dam, request Cauvery water release for at least a month

Around 64,000 hectares of samba and thaladi paddy have cultivated in Nagapattinam district in 2022-23.

Published: 31st January 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer sowing fertilizer for his crops near Nagapattinam: H Jashwanth Kumar

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Days after water release from Mettur Dam was suspended, farmers in the coastal delta districts sought for the reopening of the dam for agriculture purposes. Expressing dismay over the state government casting aside their request to extend the water release, the farmers cultivating samba and thaladi crops urged the authorities to extend the water release to at least one more month. Mettur Dam was opened on May 23.

Around 64,000 hectares of samba and thaladi paddy have cultivated in Nagapattinam district in 2022-23. Only 1,800 hectares have been harvested and farmers say it would take over a month to cover the entire extent of cultivation.

Also, around 60,000 hectares of the cultivation are dependent only on water from distributaries of Vennar River. 'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan, a farmer-representative from Kilvelur block in Nagapattinam district, said, "Our district is predominantly dependent on river irrigation since 90% of the groundwater resources here is saline. Water needs to be released once in the mid of February and at every month end.

We demand the government to reopen the dam to continue cultivation until harvest." In Mayiladuthurai district, around 66,000 hectares of samba and thaladi paddy have been cultivated in 2022-23. Only 11,000 hectares have been harvested. Around 10,000 hectares are dependent only on Cauvery river irrigation.

The harvest season will extend to March. It is also to be noted that the northeast monsoon in November 2022 took a toll on cultivation in Mayiladuthurai, inflicting damage that spanned 33,000 hectares. Around 23,000 hectares have had to be cultivated again. R Vaithiyanathan a farmer-representative from Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai district, said,

"We request for the extension of water release since many of the farmers have been re-cultivating crops and those with saline groundwater resources in coastal blocks, too, tend to depend on the water release." "After receiving requests from farmers, we wrote to the PWD emphasising the demands. We have requested two wettings for our farmers," said J Akhanda Rao, the joint director of the agriculture department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettur Dam Cauvery
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp