G20: Disruptive science need of hour to find new solutions

PUDUCHERRY: Disruptive science is the need of the hour to address the new demands of society, which could be achieved by developing and evolving new functions or finding efficient ways to address old ones and help technology reach everyone, said Ashutosh Sharma, Science20 (S20) chairperson.

“A road map will be formulated at the end of all the meetings to come out with the policy report by the end of the year,” said Sharma. He said that to plan for the future, it is necessary to get out of old shackles to step into the new. “This requires disruption and innovation to fundamentally emerge into something absolutely new while being rooted in the best elements of our culture, tradition and heritage. There are challenges and they are clear and present,” he said.

“For each country the application of technology would be different, based on their needs. For India, technology would not be a substitute for human resources, but to reach the unreached population or upskilling manpower or for new schemes,” said Sharma.

Disruptive science deliberated in the Science 20 (S20) meeting is about the approach to research and development for producing new solutions. While some of the technology and its challenges are emerging exponentially, society and culture experience the change linearly with a small slope.

Under the theme of Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development, the conference engaged three sub-themes: clean energy for a greener future, universal holistic health and connecting science to society and culture. The first of the five meetings will be held in Puducherry and subsequent meetings will be held in Agartala, Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep and Bhopal.

The final summit meeting will take place in Coimbatore. The goal of inception meeting is to set the agenda for the rest of these meetings. Preventive measures for health by using alternate system of medicine was also discussed. Sharma said that continuous research is required to make alternative system of medicine global solution for preventing and tackling diseases Around 70 delegates from 10 countries participated in the S20 meeting.

