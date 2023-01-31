Home States Tamil Nadu

Only family court can dissolve marriage by khula: Madras HC

HC held that Muslim woman has the right to unilaterally dissolve her marriage through ‘khula’ under the Muslim Personal Law, but such divorce can only be granted by a family court.

Published: 31st January 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that a Muslim woman has the right to unilaterally dissolve her marriage through ‘khula’ under the Muslim Personal Law, but such divorce can only be granted by a family court.

“While it is open for a Muslim woman to exercise her inalienable rights to dissolve the marriage by khula recognized under the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, by approaching a family court, it cannot be before a self declared body consisting of few members of Jamath,” said Justice C Saravanan in a recent order.

He quashed a khula certificate issued to Sayeedha Begum in 2017 by a Shariat Council. The order was passed on a petition filed by the woman’s separated husband Mohammed Rafi seeking quashing of the certificate.

He argued that extra judicial decrees such as fatwa or khula certificate have no legal sanction and cannot be enforced by any private person or bodies. However, the Shariat Council argued that in light of the Kerala High Court judgment on a related matter, the present writ petition was not maintainable.
The court negated the argument saying the Kerala High Court judgment only upheld the Muslim woman’s right for unilateral divorce through khula, but did not endorse the involvement of private bodies like the Shariat Council.

“The private bodies such as the Shariat Council, the second respondent herein, cannot pronounce or certify dissolution of marriage by Khula. They are not courts or arbitrators of disputes. The courts have also frowned upon such practice as mentioned above,” it said. While quashing the khula certificate, the court directed the couple to approach the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority or a family court to resolve their disputes.

“The Courts are empowered under Section 7(1)(b) of the Family Courts Act, 1984 read with Section 2 of the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939 and Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 to pass a decree to dissolve a marriage, the court further stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim Personal Law Shariat
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp