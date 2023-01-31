Home States Tamil Nadu

Rash driving claims five lives in four accidents in TN's Ramanathapuram district

Five persons died in four separate road accidents in the district. Police cited rash driving as the reason for all the fatal accidents.

Published: 31st January 2023

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  Five persons died in four separate road accidents in the district. Police cited rash driving as the reason for all the fatal accidents. In the first incident, three elderly tourists from Maharashtra were travelling in an autorickshaw, when their vehicle rammed another autorickshaw head-on, near Jadayu Theertham. While Ashok Tange (63) and Mangal desh Pande (78) died on the spot, Anil Kulkarni (61) sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a government hospital. Dhanushkodi police have booked auto driver Alagu Manikandan (25) of Rameswaram for allegedly causing the accident.

The second accident occurred in Kamudhi area, when Pasupathi (27) Papulnayakanpatti drove his autorickshaw in an allegedly rash manner and rammed a bike from behind. Pillion rider Murugesan (29) died on the spot, while rider Arun (25) of Valayapukkulam and a passenger in the auto sustained minor injuries. Kamudhi police arrested Arun and later released him on bail.

Further, Paramakudi police have booked Pushparaj of Dharmapuri for allegedly driving his car in a rash manner and ramming a bike. Pillion rider Kalavathi (52) of Paramakudi sustained severe injuries and was declared brought dead at a government hospital. In the last incident, Paramasivam (57) of Ramanathapuram allegedly hit a 50-year-old unidentified pedestrian, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Chathirakudi police have filed a case and further probe is on.

