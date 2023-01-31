Tamil Nadu CM: ‘At Home’ participation to uphold democracy, Assembly motion for dignity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after Chief Minister MK Stalin and a section of ministers attended the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi, the DMK party president clarified he took part in the Republic Day fete to uphold the dignity of democracy. The participation was no act of political backtrack or compromise, he said on Monday in an 11-minute question-and answer-video titled ‘Ungalail Oruvan Pathilgal’ (answers from one amongst you).

Stalin added the resolution moved by him in the Assembly on January 9 was not against the governor but was to ensure the latter’s address prepared by the state government was on record. “My resolution is that the address which was prepared by the (state) government should go on Assembly records without any changes. The resolution was adopted and the dignity of the house and the principles of the democracy were upheld.” Stalin’s reasoning for his participation in the governor’s event was age-old ethics.

The Chief Minister’s clarification comes in response to charges on social media platforms that the ruling party had compromised with the union government and particularly, the Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, DMK allies had boycotted the event. A section of alliance party members claimed DMK was not on the same page and attended the Raj Bhavan event to please the governor after receiving an invitation.

‘Happy over release of SC judgments in Tamil’

A section of alliance partners openly aired their disappointment with the DMK. Some said they found it difficult to defend the move . In the video, Stalin expressed happiness over the release of SC judgments in 13 Indian languages, including Tamil. He pointed out that DMK had been raising this demand. Stalin also recalled the party pushing for Tamil to be the court language of the Madras HCHC, and for a supreme court bench in Chennai.

Regarding the ongoing tug-of-war between the centre and the supreme court collegium over the appointment of judges, Stalin termed it as unhealthy. The DMK aims to provide representation of all sections of people in the judiciary, he said adding that it was unfair to appoint a union government representative.

Highlighting the next course of action on imposing a ban on gutka and pan masala, the CM said the state will appeal in the SC against the Madras HCHC order quashing the notification banning the sale and manufacture of gutka in TN. Elaborating on the Kala Aayvil Mudhalamaichar (CM in the field inspection), Stalin said that funds have been allocated for various schemes.

“I have been monitoring the implementation of the schemes. I planned to visit all districts to expedite the work. During the inspection, priority would be given to various government schemes including drinking water, hygiene, and other basic infrastructure,” he underlined.

CHENNAI: Four days after Chief Minister MK Stalin and a section of ministers attended the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi, the DMK party president clarified he took part in the Republic Day fete to uphold the dignity of democracy. The participation was no act of political backtrack or compromise, he said on Monday in an 11-minute question-and answer-video titled ‘Ungalail Oruvan Pathilgal’ (answers from one amongst you). Stalin added the resolution moved by him in the Assembly on January 9 was not against the governor but was to ensure the latter’s address prepared by the state government was on record. “My resolution is that the address which was prepared by the (state) government should go on Assembly records without any changes. The resolution was adopted and the dignity of the house and the principles of the democracy were upheld.” Stalin’s reasoning for his participation in the governor’s event was age-old ethics. The Chief Minister’s clarification comes in response to charges on social media platforms that the ruling party had compromised with the union government and particularly, the Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, DMK allies had boycotted the event. A section of alliance party members claimed DMK was not on the same page and attended the Raj Bhavan event to please the governor after receiving an invitation. ‘Happy over release of SC judgments in Tamil’ A section of alliance partners openly aired their disappointment with the DMK. Some said they found it difficult to defend the move . In the video, Stalin expressed happiness over the release of SC judgments in 13 Indian languages, including Tamil. He pointed out that DMK had been raising this demand. Stalin also recalled the party pushing for Tamil to be the court language of the Madras HCHC, and for a supreme court bench in Chennai. Regarding the ongoing tug-of-war between the centre and the supreme court collegium over the appointment of judges, Stalin termed it as unhealthy. The DMK aims to provide representation of all sections of people in the judiciary, he said adding that it was unfair to appoint a union government representative. Highlighting the next course of action on imposing a ban on gutka and pan masala, the CM said the state will appeal in the SC against the Madras HCHC order quashing the notification banning the sale and manufacture of gutka in TN. Elaborating on the Kala Aayvil Mudhalamaichar (CM in the field inspection), Stalin said that funds have been allocated for various schemes. “I have been monitoring the implementation of the schemes. I planned to visit all districts to expedite the work. During the inspection, priority would be given to various government schemes including drinking water, hygiene, and other basic infrastructure,” he underlined.