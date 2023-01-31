TN boy with Wilson's Copper disease dies, parents seek help for younger son

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: In a tragic turn of events, a 10-year-old boy suffering from Wilson's copper disease, who was receiving treatment at Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai, died on Sunday. Stating that his younger brother has also been diagnosed with the same disease, the parents have requested Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Health Ma Subramanian to extend support towards saving their only son.



Mukesh, a Class V student from Paraipatti village near Aathur, had been suffering from a rare disease called 'Wilson's copper' over the past few months. After TNIE carried the news on the boy's situation on December 26, Minister Ma Subramanian arranged treatment for him at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. However, the boy succumbed to the disease at the hospital while the doctors were doing preliminary tests. Following this, the doctors diagnosed the boy's younger brother Harish (7) with the same disease, which shocked the parents.



Speaking to TNIE, Marimuthu, the boys' father, said though the government provided support in treating his elder son Mukesh, his son, unfortunately, died on Sunday. Mukesh's body was brought to his native place of Paraipatti from Chennai. I request CM Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian to provide necessary treatment for my younger son Harish," he said.

