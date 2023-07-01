Home States Tamil Nadu

Alathur villagers seek bridge across Marudaiyaru before onset of monsoon

Published: 01st July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The causeway across Marudaiyaru river between Gudalur and Zamin Peraiyur villages in Perambalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  In the monsoon season, when it floods, the causeway across the Marudaiyaru, connecting Gudalur and nearby areas to Zamin Peraiyur village, gets submerged in rainwater. As a result, the locals wanting to reach Ariyalur or Perambalur are left with a few options but to either wade through the floodwater and tough times or make a 15-km detour to reach their destination.

Riled up by the inconvenience caused particularly during the rain, the residents of Gudalur and surrounding areas have urged the authorities to build a bridge across the Marudaiyaru flowing through their villages to connect Gudalur to Zamin Peraiyur village.

In a similar plight, the road between Gudalur and Koothur, spanning across Marudaiyaru, is also beset with inundation woes, forcing farmers to make a detour of about 4 km during rain. The residents have urged the authorities to construct a bridge connecting Gudalur and Koothur as well.

The locals say they have had submitted several petitions in this regard at the district collectorate. Gudalur resident T Vijayraj told TNIE, "During the rainy season, the Gudalur-Zamin Peraiyur causeway gets flooded. Those with vehicles could at least take the longer route. But others are left with no choice but cut across the tides in case of emergency.

Even the teachers in Zamin Peraiyur and surrounding is affected during the rain. It may even take over two days for the floodwater to recede after heavy rains. So, the district administration should build a bridge across the river." In Gudalur, on the other hand, there is not even a causeway, but a sandy road only. S Alex Pandiyan, who is a resident, said the locals struggle to even locate the road during heavy rains.

"We cannot even bring milk and other produce from our lands to our homes," Pandiyan says. When contacted, an official of the Perambalur Public Works Department told TNIE, "Bridge work comes under the Highways department. However, we will look into the matter." Highways department officials could not be reached for comment.

