CM Stalin awards students for Thirukural recital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday handed over appointment orders to five persons who were among the 120 people recently recruited to the Fire and Rescue Service Department. He also gave away cash awards to students who recited ‘Thirukural’ .

P Irusammal, who was selected as district fire officer, was among the five persons who received the order. According to a press statement, the district fire officer will undergo four months of training, while others will undergo a three-month training programme at Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service Training Academy.

Meanwhile, the districts of Coimbatore, Dindigul, Madurai, Peramabalur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Vellore received accolades at the Eat Right Challenge organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in New Delhi on June 7. Tamil Nadu secured the third position overall in the country’s state food safety index category. Health Minister Ma Subramanian showcased the awards to Stalin at the secretariat, who congratulated the award-winning team.

Stalin also gave away housing site worth Rs 1.48 lakh and an order to construct a house at the cost of Rs 2.1 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to Tanya, daughter of Stephen Raj of Morai near Avadi in Tiruvallur district, who underwent a surgery for her Parry Romberg Syndrome (face disfigurement).

Additionally, on behalf of the Tamil Development Department, Stalin gave away Rs 15,000 each to five among 124 students who recited ‘Tirukural.’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday handed over appointment orders to five persons who were among the 120 people recently recruited to the Fire and Rescue Service Department. He also gave away cash awards to students who recited ‘Thirukural’ . P Irusammal, who was selected as district fire officer, was among the five persons who received the order. According to a press statement, the district fire officer will undergo four months of training, while others will undergo a three-month training programme at Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service Training Academy. Meanwhile, the districts of Coimbatore, Dindigul, Madurai, Peramabalur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Vellore received accolades at the Eat Right Challenge organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in New Delhi on June 7. Tamil Nadu secured the third position overall in the country’s state food safety index category. Health Minister Ma Subramanian showcased the awards to Stalin at the secretariat, who congratulated the award-winning team.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stalin also gave away housing site worth Rs 1.48 lakh and an order to construct a house at the cost of Rs 2.1 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to Tanya, daughter of Stephen Raj of Morai near Avadi in Tiruvallur district, who underwent a surgery for her Parry Romberg Syndrome (face disfigurement). Additionally, on behalf of the Tamil Development Department, Stalin gave away Rs 15,000 each to five among 124 students who recited ‘Tirukural.’