Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin awards students for Thirukural recital

Health Minister Ma Subramanian showcased the awards to Stalin at the secretariat, who congratulated the award-winning team.

Published: 01st July 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday presented cash awards to students for Thirukural recital | Express

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday presented cash awards to students for Thirukural recital | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday handed over appointment orders to five persons who were among the 120 people recently recruited to the Fire and Rescue Service Department. He also gave away cash awards to students who recited ‘Thirukural’ .

P Irusammal, who was selected as district fire officer, was among the five persons who received the order. According to a press statement, the district fire officer will undergo four months of training, while others will undergo a three-month training programme at Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service Training Academy.

Meanwhile, the districts of Coimbatore, Dindigul, Madurai, Peramabalur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Vellore received accolades at the Eat Right Challenge organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in New Delhi on June 7. Tamil Nadu secured the third position overall in the country’s state food safety index category. Health Minister Ma Subramanian showcased the awards to Stalin at the secretariat, who congratulated the award-winning team.

Stalin also gave away housing site worth Rs 1.48 lakh and an order to construct a house at the cost of Rs 2.1 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to Tanya, daughter of Stephen Raj of Morai near Avadi in Tiruvallur district, who underwent a surgery for her Parry Romberg Syndrome (face disfigurement).

Additionally, on behalf of the Tamil Development Department, Stalin gave away Rs 15,000 each to five among 124 students who recited ‘Tirukural.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Thirukural recital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp