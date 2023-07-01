Court seeks opinion of 8 SCs on undergoing DNA test in Vengaivayal water contamination case

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Days after a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, eight SC community residents of Vengaivayal, who in April refused to undergo DNA testing as part of the CB-CID’s investigation into the dumping of excrement in the village overhead tank last year, appeared before a special court here following summons, on Friday.

After a detailed explanation on the test procedure, the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989, offered the suspects time till Saturday’s hearing to present their views on taking up the test.

As part of the investigation into the water contamination case in the village in December 2022, the CB-CID, with permission from the special court, had on April 25 this year arranged for 11 suspects from Muttukadu panchayat to undergo DNA testing at the Government Medical College and Hospital.

Eight of them, however, skipped it and some of them moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to quash the special court order directing them to undergo the test. The high court, however, last week disposed of the petition following which the special court on a plea from the CB-CID summoned the eight suspects.

