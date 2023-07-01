Home States Tamil Nadu

Court seeks opinion of 8 SCs on undergoing DNA test in Vengaivayal water contamination case

Eight of them, however, skipped it and some of them moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to quash the special court order directing them to undergo the test.

Published: 01st July 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vengaivayal tank in which human excreta was found mixed with water | Express

Vengaivayal tank in which human excreta was found mixed with water | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  Days after a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, eight SC community residents of Vengaivayal, who in April refused to undergo DNA testing as part of the CB-CID’s investigation into the dumping of excrement in the village overhead tank last year, appeared before a special court here following summons, on Friday.

After a detailed explanation on the test procedure, the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989, offered the suspects time till Saturday’s hearing to present their views on taking up the test.

As part of the investigation into the water contamination case in the village in December 2022, the  CB-CID, with permission from the special court, had on April 25 this year arranged for 11 suspects from Muttukadu panchayat to undergo DNA testing at the Government Medical College and Hospital. 

Eight of them, however, skipped it and some of them moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to quash the special court order directing them to undergo the test. The high court, however, last week disposed of the petition following which the special court on a plea from the CB-CID summoned the eight suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Vengaivayal water contamination case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp